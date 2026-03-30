HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India

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Hang Seng Index falls 200 points on Monday
30-03-2026 17:38 HKT
Hang Seng Index pares losses to 224 points at noon on Monday
30-03-2026 12:35 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges 400 points in early trading on Monday
30-03-2026 10:11 HKT
Town Health back in black with $14.4m profit
27-03-2026 19:20 HKT
HKEX and Bursa Malaysia Berhad launch new co-branded benchmark
27-03-2026 18:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index ends shy of 25,000 points
27-03-2026 16:37 HKT
Hong Kong shares recover by noon
27-03-2026 12:03 HKT
HK home price rises 1.6pc in February, up for ninth straight month
27-03-2026 10:51 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
31-03-2026 00:49 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT