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FOOTBALL

HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong's Asian Cup qualifying campaign came to an end on Tuesday after a 2-1 away defeat to India in their final Group C match.

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India took the lead in the fourth minute when Manvir Singh advanced down the right flank and crossed for Ryan Williams to score. Hong Kong had chances to level, with Sun Ming-him firing just over from outside the box and Wong Wai's header saved by the Indian goalkeeper, but the hosts led 1-0 at halftime.

FB/HKFA
FB/HKFA

India doubled their advantage in the 49th minute when a long throw into the box was converted by Akash Mishra. Hong Kong pulled one back in the 65th minute through Everton Camargo, who received a through ball from Barak Braunshtain and finished past the keeper.

Late chances came for Hong Kong as substitute Kam Chi-kin headed wide from a Camargo cross in the 81st minute, and Ng Yu-hei dribbled past two defenders before his shot was saved in the 87th minute. The visitors could not find an equaliser, finishing their Asian Cup qualifying campaign in second place in the group.

Hong Kong India Asian Cup qualifying

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