Night Recap - March 24, 2026

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Cathay Pacific extends Dubai, Riyadh flight cancellations until May 31

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Cathay Pacific announced on Tuesday that its passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh have been canceled up to and including May 31, amid the ongoing volatile situation in the Middle East.

Fire alarm system disabled at Wang Fuk Court; no declaration filed with FSD

The independent committee investigating the tragic fire in Tai Po entered its third public hearing on Tuesday, which heard that the fire service installation suspension notice submitted by Wang Fuk Court to the Fire Services Department made no declaration that the fire alarm system had been deactivated.

HK DSS schools to form dormitory committee ahead of Southeast Asia visit

The Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) Schools Council will establish a new dormitory affairs committee to monitor student hostels at its member schools, following last year’s policy address outlining the admission of more non-local students.

Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after two women were allegedly indecently assaulted just ten minutes apart on Sunday night while traveling on the MTR's Tuen Ma Line. The suspect was apprehended after one of the victims posted a video of the incident online.

Widespread, systemic anti-competitive practices found in HK building maintenance industry, says Competition Commission

Hong Kong’s building maintenance sector has long been plagued by “widespread” and “systemic” anti-competitive practices that go beyond bid-rigging to include price-fixing, market sharing, and ghost bidding, the Competition Commission said on Tuesday during the public hearing held by the independent committee investigating the Tai Po inferno.

Business Today

eMPF fee reduced to 29 basis points from April 1

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority said on Tuesday that the eMPF Platform fee will be cut from the current 37 basis points of the assets under management of an MPF scheme to 29 bps, representing a fee reduction of 21.6 percent to directly benefit all MPF scheme members.

Chester in Hung Hom oversubscribed nearly 16 times on Tuesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) residential project in Hung Hom, Chester, has received more than 1,600 checks so far, marking a nearly 16 times oversubscription.

China's autonomous drive startup ZYT readies AI that can outdrive its own CEO on Shenzhen streets, targets HK IPO in 2027

The chief executive of Chinese autonomous drive startup ZYT says the AI system his company is about to debut is already a better driver than he is on the crowded streets of Shenzhen.

Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company

Alibaba (9988) on Tuesday revealed its next-generation XuanTie C950 5-nanometer processor at an internal conference, the company said in a blog post, as the Chinese tech giant gears up for the shift towards agentic AI.

'Mega-haunted home' in Telford Gardens up for auction at $2.3m

A unit at Telford Gardens in Kowloon Bay, dubbed a "mega-haunted home" due to a murder case of five women, is set to be auctioned on Wednesday, with the price starting at HK$2.3 million - over 50 percent lower than its market value.

World/China

Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates

Global air travel remains severely disrupted, with many people still unable to fly as planned to destinations after the Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Trump wants a deal with Iran but success of talks unlikely, Israeli officials say

U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be determined to reach a deal with Iran aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East, three senior Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

Japan's cherry blossom picnics feel the pinch of global inflation

Global inflation is taking a bite out of Japan's iconic "hanami" cherry blossom picnics, with an index tracking food and drink costs up 25% since 2020, private think tank Dai-ichi Life Research Institute said on Tuesday.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to visit HK on Thu

The Republic of Singapore's Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai, is scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong this Thursday for a three-day official visit.

No tsunami threat after deep 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Tonga

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey, triggering sirens in the capital though no tsunami was expected.