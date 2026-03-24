Ngong Ping 360, Garden launch 'Spring Delights Party' with $30 kids' cable car ride

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Ngong Ping 360 announces its first-ever collaboration with beloved Hong Kong brand, Garden, to create the “Spring Delights Party” at the Ngong Ping Cable Car and Ngong Ping Village.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As the ultimate family highlight, an unbeatable offer allows local children to enjoy a round-trip cable car ride, participate in a fun stamp hunt, and join a sandwich workshop – all for just HK$30.

From March 25 to May 10, visitors are invited to embark on a delightful sensory journey, blending stunning visuals and nostalgic flavours.

The adventure begins the moment you step into a specially themed cable car. Two Easter limited-edition crystal cabins are wrapped in Garden's iconic blue-and-white checkered ‘Life Bread’ pattern.

Boarding one feels like becoming a slice of soft bread, packaged and ready to be ‘baked’ under the sun, with the beautiful backdrop of Lantau Island completing the experience.

Upon arriving at Ngong Ping Village, the fun continues with the Giant Garden “Life Bread” Easter Egg Installation. A towering 4-metre-tall Easter egg, decorated in Garden’s classic “Life Bread” checkerboard pattern and topped with whimsical bunny ears, takes centre stage.

Surrounding it are giant versions of other beloved Garden classics like Cream Wafers, Butter Cake, and Chocolate Fingers, creating a vibrant and nostalgic landscape. Step inside the giant egg for a kaleidoscopic photo moment or relax on a Swiss Roll-inspired swing while soaking in the serene mountain views.

Wander further into the village to discover more supersized versions of Hong Kong's favourite snacks – the iconic Pop Pan Spring Onion Crackers, the classic red tin of Garden Assorted Biscuits, and a giant loaf of “Life Bread”.

These are not just food items; they are pieces of Hong Kong”s collective memory, now brought to life as giant art installations perfect for unforgettable photos.

Furthermore, on selected days, young visitors with a same-day round-trip child ticket can join the Stamp Collection Challenge with a special game card. By locating three stamping stations at designated “check-in points” around the village, children can collect stamps to complete their game cards and redeem exclusive prizes: a pack of Garden treats plus a blind box containing a Ngong Ping 360 x Garden Family Crackers magnet clip or a themed hand towel.

Completing the stamp hunt also grants access to the “Garden Sandwich Workshop” where kids can use fresh Garden bread to craft their own delicious sandwich.