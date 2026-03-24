logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ngong Ping 360, Garden launch 'Spring Delights Party' with $30 kids' cable car ride

NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Ngong Ping 360 announces its first-ever collaboration with beloved Hong Kong brand, Garden, to create the “Spring Delights Party” at the Ngong Ping Cable Car and Ngong Ping Village. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As the ultimate family highlight, an unbeatable offer allows local children to enjoy a round-trip cable car ride, participate in a fun stamp hunt, and join a sandwich workshop – all for just HK$30.

From March 25 to May 10, visitors are invited to embark on a delightful sensory journey, blending stunning visuals and nostalgic flavours. 

The adventure begins the moment you step into a specially themed cable car. Two Easter limited-edition crystal cabins are wrapped in Garden's iconic blue-and-white checkered ‘Life Bread’ pattern. 

Boarding one feels like becoming a slice of soft bread, packaged and ready to be ‘baked’ under the sun, with the beautiful backdrop of Lantau Island completing the experience.

Upon arriving at Ngong Ping Village, the fun continues with the Giant Garden “Life Bread” Easter Egg Installation. A towering 4-metre-tall Easter egg, decorated in Garden’s classic “Life Bread” checkerboard pattern and topped with whimsical bunny ears, takes centre stage. 

Surrounding it are giant versions of other beloved Garden classics like Cream Wafers, Butter Cake, and Chocolate Fingers, creating a vibrant and nostalgic landscape. Step inside the giant egg for a kaleidoscopic photo moment or relax on a Swiss Roll-inspired swing while soaking in the serene mountain views.

Wander further into the village to discover more supersized versions of Hong Kong's favourite snacks – the iconic Pop Pan Spring Onion Crackers, the classic red tin of Garden Assorted Biscuits, and a giant loaf of “Life Bread”. 

These are not just food items; they are pieces of Hong Kong”s collective memory, now brought to life as giant art installations perfect for unforgettable photos.

Furthermore, on selected days, young visitors with a same-day round-trip child ticket can join the Stamp Collection Challenge with a special game card. By locating three stamping stations at designated “check-in points” around the village, children can collect stamps to complete their game cards and redeem exclusive prizes: a pack of Garden treats plus a blind box containing a Ngong Ping 360 x Garden Family Crackers magnet clip or a themed hand towel. 

Completing the stamp hunt also grants access to the “Garden Sandwich Workshop” where kids can use fresh Garden bread to craft their own delicious sandwich.

 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Customs detects two dangerous drug cases and seizes $6.6m in drugs, arresting three
NEWS
11 mins ago
Man lured for massage, $58,000 gold chain stolen in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
31 mins ago
Widespread, systemic anti-competitive practices found in HK building maintenance industry, says Competition Commission
NEWS
50 mins ago
Hong Kong pursues new global trade pacts and RCEP membership: John Lee
NEWS
1 hour ago
Cathay Pacific extends Dubai, Riyadh flight cancellations until May 31
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Source: Threads)
Two women molested just 10 minutes apart on MTR; suspect flees at Tsuen Wan West
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Warm and humid week ahead for Hong Kong, showers expected later
NEWS
3 hours ago
The independent committee investigating the tragic fire in Tai Po entered its third public hearing on Tuesday
Fire alarm system disabled at Wang Fuk Court; no declaration filed with FSD
NEWS
4 hours ago
Govt streamlines columbarium niche allocation with monthly draws
NEWS
5 hours ago
Regional stability and growth in focus as John Lee joins Boao Forum
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
20 hours ago
Regal Oriental Hotel.
Centaline to acquire Regal Oriental Hotel for nearly $1.5b, with student hostel conversion plan
PROPERTY
23-03-2026 12:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.