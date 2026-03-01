13-year-old girl arrested after Customs seizes 4.8kg suspected ketamine worth $1.93m in paint parcel to HK

Read More
Customs seize 2 endangered live birds worth $1,400 at Shenzhen Bay
11-02-2026 19:19 HKT
Customs seize 44 live lizards worth $115,000 at Shenzhen Bay
03-02-2026 18:36 HKT
Customs nets $29m in smuggled goods from two river trade vessels
21-01-2026 17:40 HKT
Police seize $3.25m meth, cocaine in Pat Heung, arrest 2 foreigners
09-01-2026 00:48 HKT
Customs seizes $570,000 cannabis buds in Fo Tan, arrests man
08-01-2026 01:05 HKT
Customs bust remote container hut cigarette stash in Sheung Shui, arrest 3
07-01-2026 02:30 HKT
Driver arrested as drug-filled van found parked illegally in Sai Wan Ho
01-01-2026 05:04 HKT
Police seize cannabis in Sai Kung hotel room, arrest 23-year-old man
30-12-2025 03:11 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT