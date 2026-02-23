logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Children’s dreams take flight in HKBU’s 1,000-drone spectacle over Victoria Harbour

NEWS
23-02-2026 18:40 HKT
logo
logo
logo
HKBU

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HKBU researchers pinpoint enzyme that reverses memory loss linked to ageing and obesity
NEWS
10-02-2026 19:15 HKT
Running as one : HKBU celebrates 70th anniversary with record-breaking team at Hong Kong Marathon
NEWS
18-01-2026 18:28 HKT
HKBU opens free online Chinese medicine diet database for everyday wellness
NEWS
17-12-2025 10:00 HKT
Hong Kong's first Chinese Medicine Hospital is located on Pak Shing Kok Road in Tseung Kwan O.
HK’s first Chinese Medicine Hospital opens, launching phased public-private hybrid services
NEWS
11-12-2025 12:00 HKT
Professor Zhang Han, Dean of the School of Business and Chair Professor of the Department of Management, Marketing and Information Systems at HKBU, received the award at the Conference on Information Systems and Technology held in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US, in October this year.
HKBU Business School Dean receives top global honor in information systems
NEWS
10-12-2025 17:16 HKT
HKBU plans collaborative research in Chinese medicine with local medical schools
NEWS
19-11-2025 18:08 HKT
HKBU joins global institutions to advance green tech
NEWS
23-09-2025 10:15 HKT
HK sets new record at Silicon Valley International Invention Festival with 35 honors 
NEWS
11-08-2025 21:21 HKT
Distinguished guests and HKBU staff attend the naming ceremony of the Tin Ka Ping Global Conference Room.
HKBU holds naming ceremony for Tin Ka Ping Global Conference Room
EDUCATION
02-06-2025 20:04 HKT
HKBU makes into top 50 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings
NEWS
24-04-2025 00:00 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.