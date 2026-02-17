logo
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fifth suspect arrested in $4.5m fake watch shop scam after Macau deportation

NEWS
17-02-2026 02:11 HKT
Tsim Sha Tsui watch scam conspiracy to defraud

Top News
Read More
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at New World Development.
NWD to launch three projects with 660 units in 2026 first half
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 17:22 HKT
Engineer arrested for stealing over $20m in crypto from Tsim Sha Tsui firm
NEWS
24-02-2026 00:26 HKT
(Online photo)
Officer hospitalized as motor-trike flips responding to collision in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
12-02-2026 13:12 HKT
Mainland tourist assaulted after dispute with ride-hailing driver in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
09-02-2026 02:47 HKT
Driver arrested over hit-and-run on officers in Tsim Sha Tsui a week ago
NEWS
30-01-2026 01:40 HKT
Helen Fung, right. Chinachem
Chinachem's Tsim Sha Tsui project dubbed ZENDO HOUSE
PROPERTY
29-01-2026 17:28 HKT
Robber on loose after $650k luxury watch heist in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
11-01-2026 16:44 HKT
Police van, Tesla collide in Tsim Sha Tsui, injuring female passenger
NEWS
01-01-2026 05:00 HKT
Tsim Sha Tsui Eslite Bookstore confirms relocation, closing iconic seaside pages
NEWS
31-12-2025 18:16 HKT
Record-breaking Hong Kong Cyclothon brings road closures around Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday
NEWS
24-11-2025 18:49 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
