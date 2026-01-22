Complaints increases due to non-compliant advertisements, says Estate Agents Authority

Read More
Henderson sees 19 home sales over weekend
18-01-2026 19:28 HKT
HK land premium jumps 60pc to $8.4b in 2025
15-01-2026 17:40 HKT
Hong Kong property price to see up to 10 percent rise this year
15-01-2026 15:45 HKT
Hong Kong office rent decline nears its end: Colliers
14-01-2026 15:23 HKT
Singer Ivana Wong bought a home in Aria for $17.6 m
13-01-2026 16:40 HKT
Citi raises forecast for HK home price growth this year to 8 pc
12-01-2026 12:05 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
HKU retains top 10 spot in global uni rankings
21-01-2026 00:01 HKT