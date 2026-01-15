logo
Hong Kong property price to see up to 10 percent rise this year

47 mins ago
Reflections are seen in the windows of a Bank of America branch in New York, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bank of America profit beats estimates as interest income hits record, trading surges
18 hours ago
Hong Kong office rent decline nears its end: Colliers
14-01-2026 15:23 HKT
Ivana Wong.
Singer Ivana Wong bought a home in Aria for $17.6 m
13-01-2026 16:40 HKT
Citi raises forecast for HK home price growth this year to 8 pc
12-01-2026 12:05 HKT
AP Photo/Vincent Yu
China Overseas sees 19pc drop in 2025 property sales
07-01-2026 20:31 HKT
La Marina poised to tender most unsold special flats
07-01-2026 16:14 HKT
HK home sale and volume both hit four-year highs
05-01-2026 17:50 HKT
SIERRA SEA Phase 2 releases first batch of 148 units, prices starting at $3.43 million
30-12-2025 15:18 HKT
Residential buildings are seen along the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Chinese capital Beijing further eases home buying curbs
24-12-2025 18:05 HKT
Dave Ma(left)
Property prices rise by up to 15pc next year, Midland says
17-12-2025 17:07 HKT
‘Major Cold’: Intense winter monsoon to bring three days of chill after Jan 20
14-01-2026 13:28 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 15th globally, highest since 2014
21 hours ago
58-year-old man dies after being dumped on Yau Ma Tei street, police probe
5 hours ago
