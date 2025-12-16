logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

HK unemployment rate remains 3.8 pc in November

MARKET
14 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
SING TAO
SING TAO
unemployment rateHong Kong

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Christopher Hui's Facebook post
Manulife (International) completes re-domiciliation to Hong Kong
MARKET
12-12-2025 17:45 HKT
Hong Kong, China stocks jumped on Friday
MARKET
12-12-2025 16:56 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps by noon
MARKET
12-12-2025 12:37 HKT
Four IPOs open retail book, aiming to raise up to HK$3.6 billion
MARKET
12-12-2025 11:56 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
12-12-2025 10:08 HKT
Hang Seng Index flat on Thursday, HSBC, Standard Chartered up on rate cut
MARKET
11-12-2025 16:44 HKT
Singtao
Hong Kong lenders keep prime rate unchanged at 5 percent
MARKET
11-12-2025 14:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon
MARKET
11-12-2025 12:40 HKT
JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
Jingdong Industrials opens down 7.8 percent in Hong Kong trading debut
MARKET
11-12-2025 10:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
11-12-2025 10:10 HKT
Actions required from abandoned-car owners under new regime effective December 22
HONG KONG NEWS
14-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
HONG KONG NEWS
15-12-2025 13:45 HKT
African street sex workers spotted soliciting in Mandarin on Temple Street
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.