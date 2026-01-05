logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hang Seng Index rises at the open

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Tesla's quarterly deliveries fall more than expected on lower EV demand
TECH & STARTUP
02-01-2026 23:00 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street opens higher on first trading day of 2026
MARKET
02-01-2026 22:39 HKT
Hong Kong's retail sales grow at a slower pace of 6.5 percent in November
MARKET
02-01-2026 17:05 HKT
Hang Seng Index rallies 700 points on first trading day of 2026
MARKET
02-01-2026 16:49 HKT
Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui. Photo by SING TAO
HK will continue to promote financial markets development, Hui says
MARKET
02-01-2026 14:47 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps by midday on first trading day of 2026
MARKET
02-01-2026 12:31 HKT
Hong Kong’s millionaires typically become multi-millionaires at 39, a survey finds
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
02-01-2026 11:28 HKT
Baidu’s AI chip arm Kunlunxin files confidentially for Hong Kong listing
TECH & STARTUP
02-01-2026 10:49 HKT
Biren
China AI chipmaker Biren surges 82 percent on Hong Kong debut, kicking off 2026 listings
TECH & STARTUP
02-01-2026 10:33 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps above 26,000 on first trading day of 2026
MARKET
02-01-2026 10:17 HKT
TVB awards: 'The Queen of News 2' sweeps 9 prizes, Bosco Wong and Charmaine Sheh win top acting honours
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10 hours ago
Eric Tsang steps down as TVB general manager, receives honorary award
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
9 hours ago
Nike searches surge after photo of detained Maduro in Tech tracksuit
WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.