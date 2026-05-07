Christopher Hui expects opportunities for financial collaboration with Uzbekistan 

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said during a visit in Uzbekistan on Wednesday, that anticipate both sides could use gold as a starting point to deepen co-operation with Belt and Road countries and other international market players, thereby extending the historical legacy of the ancient Silk Road in driving trade and economic integration.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hui highlighted that Hong Kong is pressing ahead with the development of a gold trading market highly aligned with the international market, including establishing at full steam a gold central clearing system in Hong Kong for commencing trial operations within this year.

He added that Hong Kong also has a clear goal of enhancing gold storage facilities to exceed 2 000 tonnes of storage capacity within three years. The Airport Authority of Hong Kong has launched a project to expand warehousing to a thousand-tonne scale.

Hui also visited the Tashkent Stock Exchange and noted that Hong Kong, as an international financial centre, has been connecting overseas markets. He mentioned that currently, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has included 20 overseas stock exchanges on its list of recognised stock exchanges.

At a time when Uzbek enterprises are encouraging international capital investment, Hui welcomed Uzbek enterprises to leverage Hong Kong's role as a major capital formation centre for equity and bond financing, such as issuing yuan bonds for yuan trade settlement and other yuan-related financial transactions, thus facilitating economic and trade relations between Uzbekistan and the mainland.