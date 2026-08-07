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INSIGHTS

From star contracts to football spectacles, sports mediation plugs the gaps | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

INSIGHTS
07-08-2026 00:44 HKT
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The ‘Hong Kong Football Festival 2026’ welcomed heavyweights Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City and Inter Milan.
The ‘Hong Kong Football Festival 2026’ welcomed heavyweights Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City and Inter Milan.

The disappointment surrounding the previous incident where international football star Lionel Messi was unable to play in Hong Kong still lingers in the minds of many fans and organizers. Recently, as the "Hong Kong Football Festival 2026" was grandly staged at the Kai Tak Main Stadium – with top European powerhouses such as Manchester City, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Juventus arriving in Hong Kong one after another – a city-wide football frenzy is once again being ignited. Although some star players, such as Norwegian "striker" Erling Haaland, were unable to join the squad due to mandatory rest requirements following the World Cup, the organizers and the government successfully managed public expectations. Nevertheless, this has once again prompted society to reflect: in increasingly complex collaborations involving international sports events, commercial exhibitions, and broadcasting rights, how can we resolve contractual disputes efficiently when they arise?

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In fact, commercial disputes of this nature can be fully resolved through professional sports mediation and arbitration. If organizers proactively incorporate the model dispute resolution clauses of AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre (AALCO-HKRAC) when drafting event contracts, broadcasting agreements, or player contracts, all parties can swiftly reach a consensus under a confidential, professional, and amicable mechanism should anything fall short of expectations. This prevents them from falling into prolonged legal litigation and public relations crises.

The "Pilot Scheme on Sports Dispute Resolution" introduced by the Department of Justice marks a significant milestone in the cross-sector collaboration between Hong Kong's sports and legal communities. It is highly encouraging that certain sports associations have already kept pace with the times by actively adopting the "Model Hybrid Mediation and Arbitration Clause for the AALCO-HKRAC Sports Industry Mediation and Arbitration Rules (2026)" into their international broadcasting rights contracts, thereby providing better protection for the legal rights and interests of both parties. This is a crucial step that not only safeguards the interests of all stakeholders but also sets an excellent precedent for the local sports sector. As the administering institution of this pilot scheme, AALCO-HKRAC works in close partnership with the eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre. Supported by government funding, a professional administrative framework, and an advanced online dispute resolution platform, we have built a robust legal bridge for the sports community.

It must be emphasized that our service footprint is by no means limited to local sports disputes. Indeed, we have already been handling and possess top-tier capabilities to resolve high-value commercial disputes involving international tournaments, commercial sponsorships, star player contracts, and global broadcasting rights. With our international panel of mediators and arbitrators comprising both local and overseas experts, Hong Kong is fully equipped to provide neutral, highly efficient, "one-stop" dispute resolution services for the global sports industry.

Looking ahead, we hope that more sports associations, event organizers, and commercial entities will follow this visionary lead and incorporate our model clauses into their articles of association and contracts to prevent disputes before they arise. Let us work together to leverage Hong Kong's legal system advantages, safeguard international sports events, and establish Hong Kong as a leading hub for sports dispute resolution in the Asia-Pacific region and across the globe!

Nick Chan is Director of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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