logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

AI-driven cyber risk is top concern for global financial stability, watchdog says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Financial Stability Board Chair Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the impact of AI on cyber risk was the most immediate concern for the global financial system, saying the technology could change the speed, scale and economics of an attack.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The FSB is a global watchdog that seeks to identify and manage risks in financial systems.

In a letter to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of meetings this week, Bailey, who also serves as the Bank of England governor, said many countries do not have systems in place to manage the deployment of advanced artificial intelligence models.

The financial sector's dependence on a handful of powerful tech providers could undermine system-wide market confidence, he added.

The comments highlighted concerns among regulators that advanced AI could accelerate the discovery of cyber vulnerabilities, forcing faster patching and creating potential operational and resilience challenges if testing and recovery processes are unable to adapt safely.

His comments follow the US administration's tightly controlled rollout of Anthropic’s powerful Mythos model, restricting it at one point to only US nationals.

"Recent developments highlight the importance of ensuring that advances in capability are matched by resilience and preparedness," he said.

Supporting safe and responsible model release “on a global basis” should be a priority, he said.

In July, an OpenAI agent escaped a controlled testing environment and hacked AI company Hugging Face, raising concerns about the potential for AI systems to circumvent safeguards.

Bailey reiterated prior warnings about the risk of potential market corrections, citing stretched AI valuations and frailties in government debt markets, while flagging as an emerging concern the increase in the use of leverage in equity markets.

The US Treasury earlier this month intervened to cap yields on long-term bonds that had reached multi-decade highs.

Reuters

AIfinancial systemcyber risk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Chinese tech giant's shares rose 4.7 percent to HK$586 before announcing interim results. Photo by REUTERS
China's Tencent releases new open-source AI model for coding, research tasks
INNOVATION
28-08-2026 17:49 HKT
Justin Sun
Crypto mogul Justin Sun’s AI-advised breakup with Chinese actress sparks public dispute
INNOVATION
28-08-2026 11:21 HKT
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia ignites chip stock rally as forecast shows AI boom is intact
FINANCE
27-08-2026 22:36 HKT
HKMA.
Hong Kong unveils first cohort of GenA.I. Sandbox++
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 18:04 HKT
Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.8-Flash AI model with lower training costs
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 11:00 HKT
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia agrees to buy Hugging Face for US$12.9 billion, The Information reports
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 10:41 HKT
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
China's industrial profit growth cools as AI-linked sectors outpace
FINANCE
27-08-2026 10:28 HKT
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mark Zuckerberg had a bold plan to replace Meta staff with AI. Here's how it imploded
WORLD
26-08-2026 19:09 HKT
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
China's SenseTime posts first profit of 617 million yuan since listing on AI rally
FINANCE
26-08-2026 17:27 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
INNOVATION
26-08-2026 16:38 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.