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Nvidia agrees to buy Hugging Face for US$12.9 billion, The Information reports

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The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS

Nvidia has agreed to buy AI platform Hugging Face for US$12.9 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the deal.

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The chipmaker and New York-based Hugging Face, which hosts open-source large language models and datasets, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Nvidia was among the backers, alongside Salesforce and Alphabet's Google that backed Hugging Face in a US$235 million funding round in 2023 that valued the company at US$4.5 billion.

The Financial Times reported in January that Hugging Face last year rejected a US$500 million investment offer from Nvidia that would have valued it at US$7 billion.

Nvidia on Wednesday forecast a 70 percent jump in revenue next fiscal year, underscoring unabated demand for AI computing. Nvidia also said it has US$18 billion committed to equity investments for the rest of 2027 fiscal year.

 

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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