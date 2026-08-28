China's Tencent releases new open-source AI model for coding, research tasks

Tencent (0700) released a preview version of a new open-source AI model aimed at tasks such as software engineering, research and financial analysis, according to its post published on Friday on Hugging Face, a repository of open-source AI models.
- The model, called Hy4 preview, uses a "mixture-of-experts" design with 770 billion parameters in total, Tencent said, although only about 49 billion are used for any given text request.
- The Chinese technology giant said it plans to integrate the model alongside Tencent products, including CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy.
- Tencent added that the early-release model can sometimes take longer than necessary to work through complex questions and may over-verify its own answers.
- The release comes at a time when Tencent is ramping up investment in AI in an increasingly crowded market.
- It unveiled a large language model called Hunyuan 3.0 in April, its first major release since hiring former OpenAI researcher Yao Shunyu to lead its AI platform development.
Reuters