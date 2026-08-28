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INNOVATION

China's Tencent releases new open-source AI model for coding, research tasks

INNOVATION
38 mins ago
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The Chinese tech giant's shares rose 4.7 percent to HK$586 before announcing interim results. Photo by REUTERS
The Chinese tech giant's shares rose 4.7 percent to HK$586 before announcing interim results. Photo by REUTERS

Tencent (0700) released a preview version of a new open-source AI model aimed at tasks such as software engineering, research and financial analysis, according to its post published on Friday on Hugging Face, a repository of open-source AI models.

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  • The model, called Hy4 preview, uses a "mixture-of-experts" design with 770 billion parameters in total, Tencent said, although only about 49 billion are used for any given text request.
  • The Chinese technology giant said it plans to integrate the model alongside Tencent products, including CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy.
  • Tencent added that the early-release model can sometimes take longer than necessary to work through complex questions and may over-verify its own answers.
  • The release comes at a time when Tencent is ramping up investment in AI in an increasingly crowded market.
  • It unveiled a large language model called Hunyuan 3.0 in April, its first major release since hiring former OpenAI researcher Yao Shunyu to lead its AI platform development.

Reuters


 

TencentAImodelcoding

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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