China's Tencent releases new open-source AI model for coding, research tasks

Tencent (0700) released a preview version of a new open-source AI model aimed at tasks such as software engineering, research and financial analysis, according to its post published on Friday on Hugging Face, a repository of open-source AI models.

The model, called Hy4 preview, uses a "mixture-of-experts" design with 770 billion parameters in total, Tencent said, although only about 49 billion are used for any given text request.

The Chinese technology giant said it plans to integrate the model alongside Tencent products, including CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy.

Tencent added that the early-release model can sometimes take longer than necessary to work through complex questions and may over-verify its own answers.

The release comes at a time when Tencent is ramping up investment in AI in an increasingly crowded market.