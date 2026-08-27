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INNOVATION

Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.8-Flash AI model with lower training costs

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Alibaba's (9988) Qwen has released a new multimodal model, Qwen3.8-Flash, that delivers stronger coding and office-task performance while cutting training costs, it said in a statement on Wednesday published on social media.

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  • As e-commerce growth stagnates, AI has become the biggest driver of revenue growth for the Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing giant.
  • Its Qwen AI models are some of the most popular in China, where competition is intensifying in the sector.
  • Qwen3.8-Flash supports a default context window of 262,144 tokens, expandable to 1 million tokens, enabling it to handle large files, lengthy conversations and extensive research materials.
  • Compared with its previous Qwen3.7-Plus model, Alibaba said it requires about one-ninth of the training cost.
  • Qwen said it would charge 1 yuan (US$0.1488) per million input tokens and 3 yuan per million output tokens for access through its application programming interface.
  • It also released open-source weights for Qwen3.8-Flash-Next, allowing the developer community to evaluate an architecture that Qwen said would serve as a prototype for its next-generation Qwen4 model family.
  • On Sunday, Alibaba launched a heavily discounted HK$80-billion share sale to fund its AI ambitions. (US$1 = 6.7220 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters


 

QwenAlibabaQwen3.8AImodel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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