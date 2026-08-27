Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.8-Flash AI model with lower training costs

Alibaba's (9988) Qwen has released a new multimodal model, Qwen3.8-Flash, that delivers stronger coding and office-task performance while cutting training costs, it said in a statement on Wednesday published on social media.

As e-commerce growth stagnates, AI has become the biggest driver of revenue growth for the Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

Its Qwen AI models are some of the most popular in China, where competition is intensifying in the sector.

Qwen3.8-Flash supports a default context window of 262,144 tokens, expandable to 1 million tokens, enabling it to handle large files, lengthy conversations and extensive research materials.

Compared with its previous Qwen3.7-Plus model, Alibaba said it requires about one-ninth of the training cost.

Qwen said it would charge 1 yuan (US$0.1488) per million input tokens and 3 yuan per million output tokens for access through its application programming interface.

It also released open-source weights for Qwen3.8-Flash-Next, allowing the developer community to evaluate an architecture that Qwen said would serve as a prototype for its next-generation Qwen4 model family.