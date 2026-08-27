China's industrial profit growth cools as AI-linked sectors outpace

China's industrial firms reported slower profit growth in July, with export-focused sectors riding the global AI boom, while industries reliant on domestic demand remained under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Weakening demand at home has strained a broader recovery in the US$20 trillion economy, and external uncertainties including trade tensions and geopolitical risks continue to cloud the outlook, pressuring margins and profitability.

Profit at industrial firms grew 11.2 percent last month from a year earlier, down from a 15.1 percent increase in June, while profit for the first seven months slowed to 17.6 percent from 18.7 percent in the first half, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The computer, communication, and other electronic equipment manufacturing sector jumped 110 percent while the non-ferrous metal smelting, rolling processing sector leapt 91.8 percent, leading profit growth in the January-July period.

Notably, fibre optics, optical cable manufacturing, and communication system equipment manufacturing soared by 468.4 percent, 62.6 percent, and 55.0 percent, respectively, during the period.

Consumer-facing and property-related industries, however, continued to suffer from subdued domestic demand.

Kweichow Moutai, China's largest liquor maker by revenue, posted a 2 percent fall in first-half net profit, as cautious spending, the property market slump and tighter official outlays weighed on demand for premium liquor.

Consumers' reluctance to spend and businesses' caution toward investment have renewed pressure on policymakers to shore up growth and bolster confidence.

China's vice finance minister pledged in late August to roll out additional fiscal support measures in a timely manner after economic indicators pointed to a loss of momentum at the start of the third quarter.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.97 million) from main operations.

Reuters



