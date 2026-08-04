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INNOVATION

AI² Robotics prepares for Hong Kong IPO as valuation tops 20 bln yuan post-funding

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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AI² ROBOTICS
AI² ROBOTICS

Chinese general-purpose robotics startup AI² Robotics is considering a Hong Kong listing and is preparing for a share issuance as soon as next year, Bloomberg reported.

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The company raised nearly 5 billion yuan (HK$5.81 billion) in its latest funding round, bringing its valuation to more than 20 billion yuan, the report noted, while details of the IPO are yet to be finalized.

The report emphasized that it is rare for enterprises to reach its level of valuation amid fierce competition in the robotic industry. 

AI² Robotics was founded in 2023. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company creates productivity-oriented wheeled humanoid robots and its own vision-language-action foundation models for use in industrial and commercial settings. 

The company developed Alpha Brain, a proprietary vision-language-action foundation model designed to serve as the intelligent core or "ultimate brain" for general-purpose and humanoid robots.

As capital needs for Chinese robotic development rise, the IPO market has seen a growing number of these enterprises seeking a listing, including Hangzhou Unitree Robotics, which will launch its IPO on Shanghai’s STAR Market in August, raising 4.2 billion yuan.

 

AI² RoboticsChineseroboticstartupHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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