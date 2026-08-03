logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese copper foil giant Londian Wason eyes US$1.7 billion valuation in US IPO

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A battery anode, produced with battery paste and copper foil, is pictured in a Volkswagen pilot line for battery cell production in Salzgitter, Germany, May 18, 2022. REUTERS
A battery anode, produced with battery paste and copper foil, is pictured in a Volkswagen pilot line for battery cell production in Salzgitter, Germany, May 18, 2022. REUTERS

Londian Wason New Energy Tech is targeting a valuation of up to US$1.7 billion in its US initial public offering, the copper foil maker said on Monday, in what could be the biggest New York listing of a Chinese company in more than a year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move will be a crucial test of investor appetite for Chinese IPOs in the US as Beijing encourages more domestic champions to ⁠list closer to home and sharpens scrutiny around firms pursuing offshore IPOs. Chinese listings in New York have dried up over the past year as geopolitical tensions between the world’s two biggest economies escalated. 

Shenzhen, China-based Londian Wason is seeking up to US$78.6 million by offering roughly 3.6 million American Depositary Shares priced between US$20 and US$22 apiece.

"The offering itself is relatively small compared with the larger Chinese deals seen in previous years, which means a successful debut would be encouraging rather than a definitive reopening of the market," IPOX Research Associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.

"The business is benefiting from growing battery demand and has recently returned to stronger growth and profitability, but investors will watch its reliance on a few large customers."

Beijing approved Londian Wason's planned New York IPO in December, one of few US listing applications cleared by the China Securities Regulatory Commission over the past year.

The company, whose major backers include South Korea's SK Group and Mirae Asset, sells electrolytic copper foil globally and is led by co-CEOs Guanran Wang and Guangling Zhou. 

Harvest Global Capital Investments, Hithium Global and certain other investors have indicated interest in buying US$50 million, US$7 million and US$30 million worth of ADSs, respectively, according to Londian Wason's prospectus. 

Cantor, Huatai Securities, CMB International, US Tiger Securities, Fortune Securities and VC Brokerage are the underwriters for the offering.

Londian Wason will list on the NYSE under the symbol “FOIL.”

Reuters


 

ChinesecopperfoilLondian WasonUSIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An employee works at a workshop manufacturing U.S. flags in preparation for U.S. President Donald Trump's visit, in Kfar Saba, Israel May 21, 2017. REUTERS
US manufacturing activity jumps to more than four-year high in July
FINANCE
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: A UBS logo is pictured on the branch of the Swiss bank in Lucerne, Switzerland, June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UBS fined US$125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Iranian-made Zolfaghar missiles are displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran on August 2, 2026. (AFP)
Iran denies negotiating with US after Trump announces talks
WORLD
7 hours ago
The app icon of Chinese company Moonshot AI's Kimi is displayed alongside the app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS
Moonshot AI denies plans to file Hong Kong IPO in August
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein weighs cost reset for late-stage investors ahead of Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche (AFP)
Trump attorney general pick says has reached deal with senators after standoff
WORLD
9 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen leaps, stocks and bonds drop as Japan confirms joint intervention with US
FINANCE
10 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China draws 'red lines' around its economic model ahead of EU, US trade talks
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Japan confirms joint yen intervention with US, signals readiness for more action
FINANCE
14 hours ago
US President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up while stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on July 31, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US, Israel to hold off on Iran strikes
WORLD
02-08-2026 10:56 HKT
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
9 hours ago
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.