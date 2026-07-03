Kuaishou shares jump after Kling AI secures up to US$3b funding

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China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps
27-05-2026 17:09 HKT
Kuaishou's adjusted net profit grew 16.5 percent to 20.65b yuan in 2025
25-03-2026 20:08 HKT
Internet services VAT hike rumoured, Tencent falls 6pc
03-02-2026 15:36 HKT
Kuaishou to raise $15.5b through dual-currency notes issuance
16-01-2026 10:20 HKT
Kuaishou plans USD- and yuan-denominated notes offering
14-01-2026 10:59 HKT
Kuaishou considers first offshore bond issuance
07-01-2026 15:10 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT