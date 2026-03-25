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FINANCE

Kuaishou's adjusted net profit grew 16.5 percent to 20.65b yuan in 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Reuters
Reuters

Kuaishou Technology (1024) posted an adjusted net profit of 20.65 billion yuan (HK$23.42 billion) last year, up 16.5 percent year on year, driven by artificial intelligence in core businesses.

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The company declared a final dividend of 69 HK cents for the first time since it was listed, amounting to around HK$3 billion in total.

Its revenue rose 12.5 per cent to 142.78 billion yuan.

Its fourth quarter revenue exceeded market expectations, rising 11.8 percent to 39.57 billion yuan; adjusted net profit was up 16.2 percent to 5.46 billion yuan.

Kuaishou said in its filing that its multimodal large video generation models, Kling AI, achieved revenue of 340 million yuan in the fourth quarter of 2025, and its monthly revenue in December 2025 exceeded US$20 million (HK$156 million), implying a US$240 million annualized revenue run rate.

Its average daily active users on the Kuaishou App reached 407.7 million in the fourth quarter and 410 million for the entire year.

As the company rapidly advance its AI technologies, it noted that it will continue to expand AI applications in content and commercial ecosystems to fuel growth across all major businesses.

Gloria Leung

Kuaishou

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