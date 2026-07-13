logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC Life fined 170,000 yuan over unreasonable insurance deductibles, among other violations

FINANCE
45 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
HSBC Life fined 170,000 yuan over unreasonable insurance deductibles, among other violations
HSBC Life fined 170,000 yuan over unreasonable insurance deductibles, among other violations

HSBC Life has been fined 170,000 yuan (HK$196,626) by the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau for several compliance violations, including imprudent equity valuation, unreasonable medical insurance deductible clauses, and failures in its health insurance division to meet regulatory operating standards. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the dual penalty mechanism, Hong Yiwan, who was the investment operations manager at the time, was also issued a warning and fined 40,000 yuan for imprudent equity valuation.

HSBC Life issued a statement on its website, stating that the company has completed rectification and will continue to strengthen compliance and internal control management to ensure that all business activities are conducted in accordance with laws and regulations.

Established in August 2009, HSBC Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Insurance (Asia), which is part of the HSBC (0005). In the first quarter of 2026, HSBC Life achieved insurance business revenue of 4.799 billion yuan and net profit of 68 million yuan.

 

HSBCHSBC LifeHSBC Insurance (Asia)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC plans to sell Hang Seng Bank's high-risk loans, FT reports
FINANCE
10-07-2026 14:30 HKT
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS.
HSBC lowers 2026-27 gold price forecasts on hawkish Fed tilt
FINANCE
09-07-2026 17:48 HKT
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale
FINANCE
07-07-2026 17:19 HKT
Georges Elhedery
HSBC to expand gold storage capabilities to 200 tons in Hong Kong: CEO
FINANCE
07-07-2026 16:32 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC reins in riskier private credit lending, FT reports
FINANCE
07-07-2026 14:38 HKT
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC
FINANCE
24-06-2026 16:30 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC's Australia unit faces A$35 million penalty over scam protection failures
FINANCE
18-06-2026 12:30 HKT
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC partners with Google Cloud to expand AI usage
FINANCE
17-06-2026 10:35 HKT
HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
HSBC says Hong Kong mobile banking services restored after access issues
FINANCE
15-06-2026 15:19 HKT
HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients
HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients
INNOVATION
09-06-2026 16:00 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central
NEWS
16 hours ago
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
NEWS
12-07-2026 17:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.