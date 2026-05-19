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INNOVATION

Google, Blackstone plan AI cloud venture with US$5 billion backing, WSJ reports

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AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Alphabet’s Google and Blackstone plan to launch an artificial-intelligence cloud company using Google’s specialized chips, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

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Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, is expected to contribute US$5 billion (HK$39.2 billion) in equity and hold a majority stake in the unnamed US venture, with a deal expected to be announced in a few hours, the report said.

Google will supply hardware, including its specialized chips known as Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs, as well as software and services to the venture, the WSJ reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Google and Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Analysts and investors say Google is taking a sizeable share of new AI-driven computing demand, helped by its business tools and custom chips that have lured customers such as Anthropic.

Long-time Google executive Benjamin Treynor Sloss will serve as CEO for the new venture, according to the WSJ report.

The world’s largest companies are ramping up investment in artificial intelligence. Last month, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta signaled that AI spending would not slow down, with combined outlays now expected to exceed US$700 billion this year, up from about US$600 billion previously.

Reuters

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