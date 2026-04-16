CATL seeks removal from Pentagon list of firms aiding China's military: Bloomberg

Chinese electric vehicle battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (3750) is reportedly seeking removal from a Pentagon list of companies connected to China's military, Bloomberg reported.

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CATL's co-chairman Pan Jian has traveled to the US at least twice since last year to argue for the company, including meetings with Pentagon officials in Washington in March last year, according to the report.

Two months after the battery giant was added to the list, Pan Jian and his team told the US officials that CATL's battery would not be used by China's military, and they provided a video and a large number of files to prove it.

Despite the friendly tone of the meeting, CATL is unlikely to be delisted from the Pentagon's list, given the ongoing Sino-US tensions over trade and security issues, the report said.

A representative of CATL noted that they are exploring legal measures to counter this wrong identification, adding that the video shown to Pentagon officials mainly introduces the company's prospects and corporate culture.