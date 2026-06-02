USA Rare Earth to invest US$1.2 bln in South Carolina facility to boost domestic supply

Read More
US, Iran exchange fire as negotiations stall
01-06-2026 14:19 HKT
China toughens rules on outbound investment after Meta-Manus contention
01-06-2026 11:15 HKT
US goods trade deficit narrows in April on strong exports
29-05-2026 22:14 HKT
North Korea 'not keen' on engaging with US, South: Singapore FM
29-05-2026 17:39 HKT
US labels two Brazilian crime groups as terrorist organizations
29-05-2026 15:33 HKT
China leaders skip Asia defence summit headlined by US
29-05-2026 15:31 HKT
Trump's room to maneuver narrows as US, Iran close in on framework deal
29-05-2026 13:40 HKT
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
01-06-2026 17:31 HKT