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HONG KONG RACING

Francis Lui weighs up late-season Hot Delight return

HONG KONG RACING
16 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Hot Delight. Singtao
Hot Delight. Singtao

Trainer Francis Lui Kin-wai says his stable’s leading three-year-old Hot Delight could race again before the end of the season, provided the gelding begins to put back on some of the weight he has lost through his first campaign.

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Lui told The Standard the owner had “maybe changed his mind” about holding the youngster back until next season after Hot Delight was defeated for the first time, when he was beaten one and a quarter lengths into fourth in his first Class 2 test on May 9.

The decision will hinge on Hot Delight’s body weight. He has come back lighter at each of his four starts, dropping from 1,135 pounds on debut on January 18 to 1,094 pounds at his latest run.

There was still merit in the performance. Hot Delight was taking on older, more seasoned horses after climbing 29 points in three starts, from a debut mark of 52 to 81, and he still stuck on best of those who raced on pace in a fast-run contest. Hot Delight was raised another point to 82 for that fourth-place finish.

“If he can put on weight, maybe he can run one more time this season,” Lui said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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