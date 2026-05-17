logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Francis Lui's Sha Tin treble ignites title hopes but trainer plays it cool

HONG KONG RACING
32 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

It takes a lot to get Francis Lui Kin-wai excited, especially when it comes to trainers' championships.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After all, the man trained Golden Sixty, one of Hong Kong's greatest ever horses. He also clinched one of the most thrilling titles of all time when he won four of the last five races of the 2023-24 season to beat Pierre Ng Pang-chi. So forgive him for keeping his powder dry with 16 meetings still to go.

But Lui fired a warning shot at Sha Tin on Sunday, ripping through the middle of the card with a race-to-race double courtesy of Superb Spirit and Thunder Kit, then landing Meaningful Dragon in the ninth to make it three wins for the day and catapult himself into what is shaping as the tightest trainers' championship race in years.

With five trainers separated by just six wins, the run home looms as a genuine dogfight and every victory is one less for Lui’s rivals – all of whom were winless on the day. 

Lui finished the day in fourth on 50 wins, just four behind leader Danny Shum Chap-shing on 54, with Mark Newnham on 52 and Caspar Fownes on 51 rounding out the top three. David Hayes is fifth on 48. Thirteen-time champion John Size kept slim hopes alive with a win in the final race but is eight off the pace on 46.

Asked after the Thunder Kit-Superb Spirit double whether he was getting excited, Lui played the straightest of bats.

"I'm not excited, but I will try to get more winners," he said.

After Meaningful Dragon made it three, the question was put again.

"We try. We try. We try. I have to beat another five. It is not one-on-one," he said.

Lui’s strongest weapon may be Sha Tin: he has the most turf wins there of any trainer this season, 36 to Size’s 29, and the highest course strike rate, at 13 percent.

"At the moment, I prefer Sha Tin for my horses because at Happy Valley, you need a lucky draw," he said. "Of course, here at Sha Tin also, but if you are drawn badly at Happy Valley, you've got no chance. Here, luck can be better, with the pace more suitable, and it gives you a chance to get more winners."

Thunder Kit's win at his sixth start was a case study in Lui's patient horsemanship. The gelding arrived from South Australia with modest form at Oakbank and Balaklava. Lui has got his first season win and, crucially, said the horse is likely to start again between now and the season finale on July 15. 

"Before, he was still green and, inside the gate, sometimes he got a bit nervous, but with more racing he has become more mature," he said.

"You look at his form from Australia, and it seemed he had potential because he was lightly raced, even if it was at Oakbank and Balaklava."

Meaningful Dragon's victory required a different touch. A hoof problem had plagued the gelding early in the season, leaving him unable to finish off in barrier trials.

"We just kept taking care of his hoof and we tried to bring him back slowly," he said.

With two months remaining and Lui running hot at Sha Tin, the trainers' championship has a new dimension – and an in-form contender playing it cool.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
RACEDAY REVIEW: Francis Lui finds another 'Superb' youngster, Nichola Yuen's early intent pays off and patience rewards Jamie Richards
HONG KONG RACING
2 hours ago
The Unique Star headlines Crawford's Sha Tin team as next season comes into view
HONG KONG RACING
15-05-2026 09:34 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, May 17
HONG KONG RACING
14-05-2026 15:26 HKT
Ethan Brown lands second Hong Kong winner as Danny Shum maps Derby path with Romantic Gladiator
HONG KONG RACING
13-05-2026 21:55 HKT
Caspar Fownes has made a strong start to the season and it could continue with somoe top chances at Happy Valley, including Monarch County (HKJC)
Caspar Fownes fired up for fifth title push
HONG KONG RACING
12-05-2026 23:08 HKT
Romantic Warrior. HKJC
Romantic Warrior faces eight rivals as Triple Crown glory beckons in Champions & Chater Cup
HONG KONG RACING
11-05-2026 17:41 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, May 13
HONG KONG RACING
11-05-2026 14:08 HKT
Beyond 2000: Pain-free Purton nears history
HONG KONG RACING
10-05-2026 19:45 HKT
Voyage Bubble. HKJC
No rematch – Voyage Bubble out of Champions & Chater Cup
HONG KONG RACING
10-05-2026 09:43 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Lor's colors shine, Hewitson's 'genius' ride, and Storm Mirror stays in the blackbook
HONG KONG RACING
09-05-2026 20:47 HKT
Viral video shows Trump checking documents during a state banquet with President Xi
WORLD
16-05-2026 21:05 HKT
Ashburton Guardian
Two Hong Kong tourists killed in tragic highway collision on New Zealand’s South Island
NEWS
16-05-2026 19:41 HKT
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
PEOPLE
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.