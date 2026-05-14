Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, May 17

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, May 17.

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Race Meeting: 17/05/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "C+3" Course

Race 1 – BUFFALO HILL HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:45 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#8 All Are Mine finally lands a soft draw in barrier 4 for the first time this season since joining the Brett Crawford stable, and he looks on track to go two better after a close-up third last time with Purton remaining in the saddle. #6 On The Lash switches back to a proven track and distance following an excusable last-start 13th, when he raced wide, and he maps to lead comfortably from barrier 3 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim. #4 Special Hedge ticks boxes down in grade, where he is one from two in Class 5, while he maps for a sweet run from barrier 2 at a track and trip where he has won twice from six attempts. #5 Family Fortune needs luck from the widest draw, but recent form of a win and a third at this distance keeps him in the conversation.

Race 2 – CHEUNG SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:15 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#14 Lahore resumes off a bleed and has trialed twice for his return, both quiet but encouraging pieces of work. Purton is back in the saddle from barrier 9 and he maps for a good run from there in a fiercely competitive race. #1 Run Run Sunrise gets in nicely at the weights under Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim. The three-year-old has only missed the placings once in five starts and it is hard to see him not playing a part in the finish again. #10 Bustling City is on the seven-day back-up after placing third here, a set-up under which David Hayes’ runners generally perform well. He has also drawn ideally in gate 13 for the straight course. #3 Cloud Nine had to work hard to find the lead from barrier 12 over 1,200m on the all-weather last start and felt the pinch late, holding fourth. He gets a kinder run from barrier 10 today.

Race 3 – EAGLE'S NEST HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:45 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#11 Double Bingo maps to get a sweet run off a good tempo likely set up by the two apprentice-ridden leaders, and he backs up quickly from Wednesday night after not having an ideal trip. His form has been good since joining the Ricky Yiu yard and he is knocking on the door. #1 Always Fluke maps far kinder from barrier 4 today than he did from barrier 12 last start, when he was posted wide throughout. #5 No Other Choice generally performs better on the all-weather, but from barrier 1 his chances look strong under Moreira. #2 Ruby Sailing should roll forward under Britney Wong from barrier 7 and give a good sight now back into Class 5 off a good trial win.

Race 4 – LUK WU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Papaya Brose resumes and has trialed well for his return. He has shown ability in two starts, winning on debut over 1,200m before stepping to 1,400m second-up, where he got back and ran on well for third. He looks ready to bounce back to winning form. #4 Navas G turned in a promising debut third at this track and trip and can only improve from that experience. #10 Better And Better backed up his maiden win two starts ago with another good run, storming late into second after getting too far back from barrier 8. #8 Mighty Fighter should enjoy a good run from barrier 3 third-up today after an encouraging fifth at Happy Valley from barrier 11. It was a clear step forward on his debut effort and he looks a horse on the improve.

Race 5 – LUK WU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Superb Spirit draws much better in barrier 4 today than he did on debut, when he jumped fairly from barrier 10 but still turned in a promising run into fourth. He has since trialed well, winning his heat comfortably, and can take a power of beating second-up. #3 Lucrative Eight has placed in both starts so far and is doing everything right. He maps for a good run somewhere just off what looks a genuine speed, giving himself every chance. #1 Anode has been disappointing but drops into Class 4 for the first time, draws barrier 1 and comes off an encouraging trial. #5 Incredible Moment won under a smart ride last start, but the race shape looks different today. Still, he puts himself on speed and gives himself every chance to be in the finish again.

Race 6 – THE HONG KONG LIONS CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

15:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#10 Thunder Kit put the writing on the wall last start with a fast-finishing second to Geneva, which looks the formline to follow here. That was his second placing from five local starts and shows he is trending the right way. #1 Savvy Brilliant comes out of the same race, where he was unwanted in betting but outperformed market expectations with a seventh that was better than it reads, as he never got clear room late and was not beaten far. #2 Celestial Hero was wide throughout in that race but was not far away in sixth, a fair effort considering the trip, and a better run looks likely today from barrier 3. #3 Lifeline Express is still chasing a win this season, but recent runs suggest he is on the cusp. Barrier 2 sets him up for a sweet run.

Race 7 – LUNG FU SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:10 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Forza Toro ran a huge race into second last start after missing the jump and conceding more than eight lengths to the leader in running. He has since trialed twice and been slow to begin in each, so that remains the query, but, on form, he is ready to break through. #1 Run Run Smart should give a good sight under Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim in a race without much speed on paper. His trial win between runs was good and he maps to get every chance. #12 Ninja Derby has been a big improver since joining the Brett Crawford stable, winning two from five. Class 4 is another test, but from barrier 2, he can also map softly on pace with early intent, and the light weight gives him his chance. #4 Solid Car ran on well over 1,200m first-up to finish third, his third placing from six Class 4 starts, and he is on track for a win.

Race 8 – PORT SHELTER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:40 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Absolute Honour has been a stable-switch success for Frankie Lor, but his next test comes today as he steps to 1,800m. He maps for every chance under Purton and still looks well treated off his current mark. #8 Grand Turbo ran his best race yet last start when flashing late into fourth at a big price, although the soft track that day may have flattered him. Barrier 1 ensures a good trip today and gives him the chance to build on that effort. #4 Vermilion Tempest is nearing a win, as seen last start when collared late into second. Moreira back in the saddle helps. #1 Packing Fighter needs luck from barrier 14, but seeing Class 4 for the first time is a big tick for an improving four-year-old, while his lead-in trial was full of promise.

Race 9 – LUNG FU SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:10 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Strathpeffer draws an outside gate for the fourth straight time, but to his advantage there does not appear to be much speed on paper. That should allow Ethan Brown to take a forward spot easily enough and give himself the best chance to control the tempo. #11 Ace won impressively two starts ago at his first run for Mark Newnham and backed it up with another good run into fourth from barrier 13 back in Class 4. He draws better today, which can see him back in the finish. #7 Proud Box won convincingly by three lengths last start when going straight to the front and not giving his rivals a look in. #14 Silver Up is an intriguing stable switch to Brett Crawford. He is well rated now, his trials have been good and from barrier 4 he maps kindly with a light weight.

Race 10 – SIU MA SHAN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:45 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 The Unique Star has drawn poorly in both 1,200m runs and has not had the best of trips as a result. The step to 1,400m is a fresh move, but the manner of his trial win between runs was very likable and he looks ready to strike. #5 Endeared does more of his winning in Class 4 than Class 3, but he keeps being rewarded for consistency, arriving off three straight placings since moving back up in grade. #8 Chill Easy comes off his best run yet when third to Sky Jewellery, and that has him trending the right way now. He also looks to map well on pace in a race without much pressure. #13 Exceed The Limit can be forgiven for his last start on rain-affected ground. Before that, he closed well from a wide draw into eighth and was not far off Sky Jewellery.

Race 11 – SIU MA SHAN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

18:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Uranus Star has been dealt a series of wide draws in his last four runs, which has meant he has had to work early to find the front. Last start, he jumped only fairly, settled back and was never a threat. Today’s speed map favors him with a clean jump from barrier 4, while Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim makes him hard to get past. #11 Tin Fook led over 1,200m on the all-weather last time at his first start for Ricky Yiu and held on for third. Similar tactics switching back to Sha Tin over 1,400m should play into his hands. #1 Everyone’s Star was no match for Sky Jewellery last start, but a second to him reads well for a race like this. #2 Aerovolanic had a poor trip last start, which resulted in him finishing sixth to Sky Jewellery. That is a run to forgive and his prior winning form is the better guide.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 8, 6, 4, 5

Race 2: 14, 1, 10, 3

Race 3: 11, 1, 5, 2

Race 4: 1, 4, 10, 8

Race 5: 7, 3, 1, 5

Race 6: 10, 1, 2, 3

Race 7: 2, 1, 12, 4

Race 8: 5, 8, 4, 1

Race 9: 4, 11, 7, 14

Race 10: 6, 5, 8, 13

Race 11: 4, 11, 1, 2

Jackpot information for 17 May, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.