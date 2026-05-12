Caspar Fownes fired up for fifth title push

While the other trainers’ championship contenders are keeping their cards close to their chest in the closing stages of the season, Caspar Fownes is all-in.



Leader Mark Newnham has taken the attitude “if it happens, it happens” in relation to a possible first title in what has been a breakout season that has already included a BMW Hong Kong Derby win and a maiden Group 1 in the city.

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Fownes is one win behind Newnham with 18 meetings to go but isn’t so shy about expressing his desire to shoot for a fifth championship.

“We’re here to compete, bring it on, let’s go,” Fownes told The Standard at trackwork on Tuesday. “May the best man win. Good luck.”

Backing Fownes’ championship ambition was his booking of Joao Moreira as stable jockey for the final three months of the season and the Brazilian will be aboard six of the stable’s eight runners tonight at Happy Valley.

Moreira’s rides include the horse Fownes believes to be his best chance, Jumbo Blessing, in the Class 4 Chantilly Handicap (1,200m).

“I think the distance suits him – his run over 1,000 meters last start at the Valley was really good, he closed off with the fastest final sectional,” Fownes said. “He is lightly raced, he hasn’t had everything go his way, he just needed the racing experience and now he is in a good headspace.”

Fownes identified Douglas Whyte’s top weight Young Arrow (Ethan Brown) as the main danger: “He has drawn gate 12, but he was unlucky last start – it’s a competitive race.”

In the France Galop Cup (1,800m) Fownes saddles two in Flying Luck and So You Will against Newnham’s in-form Ace War, which has won two from three since a stable transfer.

Fownes was leaning toward Moreira’s mount Flying Luck despite this being his first crack at the city circuit: “He has trialed there and he is a straightforward horse. He ran well at Sha Tin and I expect him to be running into the money.”

So You Will, to be ridden by the stable’s apprentice Ellis Wong Chi-wang, gets blinkers for the first time and Fownes was blunt about why.

“He needs them. He just drops the bit completely mid-race – goes from traveling well to completely switching off. Hopefully they keep him more focused and motivated during the run. He steps up to 1,800 meters with a good gate; there is no reason he can’t make his presence felt.”

The closing ParisLongchamp Handicap (1,650m) provides Fownes with two more live chances in Lo Rider (Moreira) and Kaholo Angel (Wong).

Lo Rider won impressively first-up in Class 2 early in the season but didn’t go on with it. Fownes has been patient with a horse that shows some nervous traits at home – but the trainer has now gone for the gear change. “We have been quite soft on him because he is a bit of a box walker,” Fownes said.

“Now it is the part of the season where he should be able to come back and be competitive. He will be ridden back, and he was good with the cups on the other day – we are hoping the blinkers will spark some fight in him again.”

On Kaholo Angel: “He is back to where he dead-heated over 1,650 meters which shows he can get this distance. For me he is at his mark, but I am presenting him in good form and if there is any rain about, that would be helpful.”

Somelovefromabove rounds out Fownes’ night in the Deauville Handicap (1,200m).

“Consistent, honest horse – not drawn ideally in nine but he has shown us he can be competitive in Class 3. He has had four weeks between runs and he will present well.”

Noble Pursuit has blinkers reapplied in the Saint-Cloud Handicap (1,650m).

“Down to a good rating – hopefully he will acquit himself well. He should be competitive on the mark.”