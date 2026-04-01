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HONG KONG RACING

Zac Purton keen to test Fast Network at a mile as Ka Ying Rising eyes 19th straight

HONG KONG RACING
01-04-2026 14:58 HKT

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Ka Ying Rising, Fast Network, Dennis Yip.
Ka Ying Rising, Fast Network, Dennis Yip.

Zac Purton says it was a shame Fast Network did not get the chance to show his quality in Dubai's Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, but is now looking forward to testing the Dennis Yip-trained galloper at a mile in Monday's Group 2 Chairman's Trophy — and sidestepping the all-conquering Ka Ying Rising as he chases a 19th straight win in the Group 2 Sprint Cup.

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Fast Network got the chance to step out of Ka Ying Rising’s shadow last start when Yip bypassed the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup and instead targeted a Class 1 over 1,200 meters. The move paid off with a tidy win that, in normal circumstances, would have been the springboard to the Al Quoz Sprint at the Dubai World Cup meeting. Instead, those plans were scrapped because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t go to Dubai and it’s a shame because, as it turns out, I think he would have been very hard to beat,” Purton said. “The Japanese horse that ran second, Lugal, has been taken care of here in Hong Kong already.

“And Fast Network is a better horse up the straight than he is around a corner, so it was a shame.”

On Monday, Fast Network again avoids Ka Ying Rising and stretches to 1,600 meters for only the third time in his career in the Chairman’s Trophy. The Group 2 double-header serves as a lead-in to Hong Kong’s Champions Day on April 26 and should help determine which path he takes next.

“It’s a good chance to see how he goes at the mile – but he’s a quality horse – and then decide where they are going to go on Champions Day.”

After surpassing Silent Witness’ 21-year-standing record with an 18th straight victory last start, Purton said the pressure has eased for now with Ka Ying Rising, who is in his usual good spirits ahead of Monday’s feature.

“There was a lot of pressure with The Everest, and there was a lot of pressure trying to break Silent Witness’ record, but it feels like the pressure’s probably off again for now, until we get back down for an Everest.”

 

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