logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Man arrested after attacking garbage truck with knife in Tsuen Wan

HONG KONG NEWS
16-02-2026 04:07 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Threads@jokeryeung_
Threads@jokeryeung_
Tsuen Wan offensive weapon criminal damage

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Water pipe bursts, crane truck trapped in Tsuen Wan road collapse
HONG KONG NEWS
04-02-2026 23:47 HKT
Police in Tsuen Wan arrest duo in prostitution sting
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 04:03 HKT
Man arrested for allegedly threatening people with sword in Kai Tak
HONG KONG NEWS
20-01-2026 05:53 HKT
Woman, 44, arrested in Tsuen Wan vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
08-01-2026 01:09 HKT
Tsuen Wan vice raid nets 8 mainland women
HONG KONG NEWS
07-01-2026 02:23 HKT
Mainland driver faces Summons for dangerous U-turn at pedestrian crossing in Tsuen Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
31-12-2025 18:33 HKT
Tsuen Wan three-car pile-up injures one
HONG KONG NEWS
31-12-2025 13:06 HKT
File Photo
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing $380,000 damage
HONG KONG NEWS
31-12-2025 06:06 HKT
Car perches on barrier after losing control in Tsuen Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 12:44 HKT
P-plate car flips over in Tsuen Wan, driver unhurt
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 03:29 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.