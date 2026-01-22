logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
PROPERTY
breadcrumb-arrow
HK PROPERTIES

Central Residence by The Park sells two three-bedroom units at up to HK$46,199 per sq ft

HK PROPERTIES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Central Residence by the ParkpropertyCello Chanmid-levels Central

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HSBC expects HK property prices to grow 7pc this year
HK PROPERTIES
2 hours ago
(from left) Simon Siu Chak-yu, the EAA chairman professor; Gordon Leung Chung-tai, the EAA chief executive. Offical Website
Complaints increases due to non-compliant advertisements, says Estate Agents Authority
MARKET
2 hours ago
Government resumes Kowloon City land for housing
HK PROPERTIES
4 hours ago
The Henley.
Henderson sees 19 home sales over weekend
HK PROPERTIES
18-01-2026 19:28 HKT
HK land premium jumps 60pc to $8.4b in 2025
HK PROPERTIES
15-01-2026 17:40 HKT
Budget Plan 2026: ACCA forecasts a consolidated surplus of HK$4.1 billion and proposes 15 recommendations
MARKET
15-01-2026 17:18 HKT
Hong Kong property price to see up to 10 percent rise this year
MARKET
15-01-2026 15:45 HKT
Hong Kong office rent decline nears its end: Colliers
MARKET
14-01-2026 15:23 HKT
Ivana Wong.
Singer Ivana Wong bought a home in Aria for $17.6 m
MARKET
13-01-2026 16:40 HKT
Citi raises forecast for HK home price growth this year to 8 pc
MARKET
12-01-2026 12:05 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.