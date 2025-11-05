logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
PROPERTY
breadcrumb-arrow
HK PROPERTIES

Spring Garden’s third price list offers 20 units

HK PROPERTIES
30 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Wheelock PropertiesSpring Garden

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Miami Quay II to offer 13 more standard low-rise units
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 21:04 HKT
Photo from WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
Wheelock Properties' sales exceed 1,000 homes in 2025
HK PROPERTIES
31-08-2025 18:04 HKT
From Wheelock's Facebook
Future Stars Shine at Ng Yuk Secondary School’s Sports & Arts Award Selection
ESG & CLIMATE
27-06-2025 11:42 HKT
Ricky Wong, second left, said handovers will begin in the fourth quarter. Photo from WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
Wheelock sells 1,207 units at Phase 12 of Lohas Park project
HK PROPERTIES
12-06-2025 18:29 HKT
Ricky Wong. SING TAO
Miami Quay II low-rise units ready for viewing at Kai Tak
HK PROPERTIES
11-06-2025 17:11 HKT
Property prices in the second half of the year may also increase by about 3 percent compared to the beginning of 2025, says Ricky Wong. SING TAO
New-home sales predicted to rise 20pc
MARKET
02-06-2025 18:16 HKT
NWD announces Austin Bohemian residential project in Jordan
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 19:33 HKT
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong home supply ends 5-quarter fall
HK PROPERTIES
31-10-2025 14:53 HKT
New World Development's 83 King Lam Street project in Cheung Sha Wan. SING TAO
New World's Kowloon office project sees half new tenants are multinational corporations
HK PROPERTIES
30-10-2025 14:39 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HSBC sees Hong Kong's commercial property remaining challenging
HK PROPERTIES
28-10-2025 17:15 HKT
Former principal jailed over 4 years for leaking exam papers to lover’s tutoring center
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 18:02 HKT
TV Screen Capture
TV show exposes suspected smuggled sashimi supply chain to HK sushi restaurants
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 00:46 HKT
Man douses Central building in red paint, attacks guard in demand to meet Li Ka-shing
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 16:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.