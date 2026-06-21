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FOOTBALL

Japan stroll to victory over Tunisia in World Cup's 1,000th game

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
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Japan's goalkeeper #01 Zion Suzuki and teammates celebrate at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 20, 2026. (AFP)
Japan's goalkeeper #01 Zion Suzuki and teammates celebrate at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 20, 2026. (AFP)

Japan marked the 1,000th game in the history of the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday to close in on a place in the last 32.

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Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.

Tunisia, who were thumped 5-1 by Sweden in their first game of the tournament, can no longer hope for a place in the knockout rounds.

The Blue Samurai, who held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their Group F opener, were always in control against Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium.

The result marked a losing start for new Tunisia manager Herve Renard, who was hastily appointed to take over the World Cup campaign after predecessor Sabri Lamouchi was sacked in the wake of the Sweden drubbing.

But Renard's team never looked like threatening a technically superior Japanese side that were quickly into their trademark, smooth passing game.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring after just four minutes, finishing from close range after deft interplay from Ao Tanaka and Keito Nakamura.

Japan's Hisako, Princess Takamado (L) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino waves to the crowd during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan (AFP)
Japan's midfielder #13 Keito Nakamura and Tunisia's defender #20 Yan Valery fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan (AFP)
Japan's forward #18 Ayase Ueda, who scored two goals, waves to fans at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan (AFP)
Japanese fans cheer from the stands during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan (AFP)

The Japanese almost scored again moments later, with only a desperate goalline clearance from Dylan Bronn denying the Asian giants a second goal.

Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen was also working overtime, and had to claw away a shot that just went agonisingly short of crossing the goalline.

Japan though finally added to their tally in the 31st minute, with striker Ueda taking advantage of some hesitant Tunisian defending to surge forward and thunder a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

The rout continued in the second half, with Junya Ito latching onto a brilliant through ball to calmly finish on 69 minutes before Ueda scored again with a looping header in the 83rd minute.

(AFP)

JapanWorld Cup1000th

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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