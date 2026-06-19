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CHINA

Japan to impose anti-dumping tolls on stainless steel from China, Taiwan

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A production line at a plate rolling mill is seen at Nippon Steel's East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area plant in Kimitsu, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A production line at a plate rolling mill is seen at Nippon Steel's East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area plant in Kimitsu, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

apan will impose anti-dumping duties on certain kinds of steel products imported from China and Taiwan as early as from next month, its trade minister said Friday.

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The levies will be "up to approximately 45 percent for Chinese products and up to approximately 21 percent for Taiwanese products", Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said.

The measures will be taken after the government recognised that "nickel-added cold-rolled stainless steel coil, sheet and strip" from Beijing and Taipei were exported to Tokyo "at unfairly low prices", he added.

Imports from China account for around 20 percent of steel products shipped to Japan, and those from Taiwan account for 17 percent, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation. South Korea is the top exporter to Japan, accounting for about 62 percent.

AFP

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