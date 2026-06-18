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WORLD

Soccer-Fans boo hydration breaks during World Cup matches in US, Canada

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo gives instructions to his players during a hydration break REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo gives instructions to his players during a hydration break REUTERS/Henry Romero

Loud boos during hydration breaks echoed around World Cup Group L matches on Wednesday as fans signalled their disdain for the innovation, first at Dallas Stadium for England's clash with Croatia and later in Toronto where Ghana faced Panama.

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FIFA's mandatory three-minute breaks, one in each half, have proved controversial since being introduced for the first time at this World Cup to help players deal with the heat and humidity of the North American summer.

Critics say the breaks kill the flow of the game, while others see their introduction as a cynical ploy to split the game into four quarters and allow broadcasters more opportunities to show adverts.

England fans had said on social media they would signal their objection at Wednesday's match and the boos started from both sets of supporters as soon as referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle to signal the break in the 22nd minute.

The hydration break also received a cold reception in chilly Toronto for the day's other Group L game as fans booed while players from Panama and Ghana walked toward their respective benches as a steady rain poured down.

"If you (have) a break, it's to do corrections," Panama coach Thomas Christiansen said after his side's 1-0 loss to Ghana. "It was not hot, but we have to accept that the advertisers (on) television is what's paying for all these things."

There were also boos from the crowd when the first break started on Tuesday in Norway's match against Iraq at Boston Stadium, where the temperature was a mild 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Iraq were holding the Norwegians at 0-0 and playing well when the break started but conceded a goal four minutes after play resumed and lost 4-1.

Reuters

Soccer-Fansboohydration breaksWorld CupmatchesUSCanada

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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