Japan's Nikkei gauge crosses 71,000 on US-Iran peace deal

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Japan undecided on sending military to Hormuz
16-06-2026 16:18 HKT
Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller
15-06-2026 07:15 HKT
Japan flagship rocket lifts off after earlier failure
12-06-2026 18:05 HKT
Japan's Wataru Endo out of World Cup, international career over
12-06-2026 05:55 HKT
Japan's Asics to spin off popular Onitsuka Tiger sneaker business
10-06-2026 15:55 HKT
Japan petition takes aim at Trump manga, anime posts
10-06-2026 15:32 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT