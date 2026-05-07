logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

PSG hold Bayern to reach second straight Champions League final

FOOTBALL
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Holders Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final, earning a 6-5 aggregate victory after a compelling second leg that was far cagier than their goal-laden first encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ousmane Dembele's goal after three minutes set PSG on their way, while Bayern could not get the better of the French side's organised defence until Harry Kane's leveller deep in second-half stoppage time.

The French side will face Arsenal in the May 30 showcase game in Budapest after the London club's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Bayern, hoping to reach their first Champions League final since 2020, saw their treble hopes dashed andcan now only add the German Cup to their Bundesliga crown this season.

"The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, who has guided the team to back-to-back Champions League finals.

"We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row. It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy," he said.

Holding a 5-4 advantage from a scintillating first leg, PSG got off to a perfect start when Dembele, who scored twice last week, rifled home from a perfectly timed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cutback. Dembele and Kvaratskhelia had both scored twice in the first leg.

Bayern upped the pressure almost instantly and went close but both Michael Olise and Luis Diaz narrowly missed the target with shots from the edge of the box.

The Germans had boxed their opponents in their own half but keeper Manuel Neuer still had to come to their rescue in the 33rd minute, palming Joao Neves' header wide to keep Bayern in the game.

His PSG counterpart Matvei Safonov responded with a superb save of his own, stopping Jamal Musiala's low drive from close range a minute before the break.

It was initially one-way traffic after the interval with PSG again sitting back, but threatening on the counter-attack.

With the hosts, who needed two goals, growing more desperate, PSG found more space in the second half and went close through Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia late in the game.

Bayern's top scorer Kane, who had hardly had a look-in, found just enough space to drill in a stoppage-time equaliser, scoring for a seventh consecutive game in the competition.

But his 55th goal across all competitions this season for Bayern came too late as the hosts ran out of time.

"Somehow it felt like we were missing the final punch, that really clear 100 percent chance," said Bayern defender Konrad Laimer. "In the end, that one goal came a little too late. I think if it comes a bit earlier, then the whole stadium comes alive again."

Reuters

Paris St GermainBayern MunichChampions League

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into Champions League final
FOOTBALL
06-05-2026 05:31 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Atletico hit back to hold Arsenal in cagey Champions League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
30-04-2026 06:17 HKT
Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title with victory against VfB Stuttgart
FOOTBALL
20-04-2026 04:09 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Bayern late show sinks Real Madrid 6-4 in epic quarter-final
FOOTBALL
16-04-2026 05:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Red-hot PSG beat Liverpool 2-0 in quarter-final first leg
FOOTBALL
09-04-2026 06:10 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Atletico survive scare at Tottenham to reach quarter-finals
FOOTBALL
19-03-2026 06:55 HKT
Barcelona hit seven past Newcastle to roar into Champions League quarters
FOOTBALL
19-03-2026 04:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
FOOTBALL
18-03-2026 06:57 HKT
Eze stunner helps Arsenal past Leverkusen into last eight
FOOTBALL
18-03-2026 06:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
FOOTBALL
18-03-2026 06:48 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.