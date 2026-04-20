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Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title with victory against VfB Stuttgart

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Treble-chasing Bayern Munich secured their 35th German league title on Sunday after beating VfB Stuttgart 4-2 to open up an unassailable lead with four games to play.

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Sunday's result sent Bayern 15 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians, who face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-final next week before taking on Paris St Germain in their Champions League semi-final on April 28, were a goal down before scoring four times to quickly turn the game around.

"It's been a fantastic season for us," said Bundesliga leading scorer Harry Kane, who was also on target on Sunday.

"To finish the league off in the way we have with the goals we scored... credit to the lads... we still have a lot to play for... but all the hard work, this makes it all worth it."

Bayern have been dominant once more in the Bundesliga this season, shattering the all-time league record for goals scored in one campaign (101), having already netted 109 times with four matches remaining.

Kane, who is leading the scorers list with 32 strikes, will need to score nine times in the remaining games if he is to equal Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season.

But the England captain is already on track to win the top scorer trophy, and if he does then he will be the first player to win that title in his first three seasons in the Bundesliga.

With back-to-back German league titles in his two seasons in charge, coach Vincent Kompany, who took over from Thomas Tuchel in 2024, has quickly succeeded in reestablishing Bayern's domestic dominance after Leverkusen broke their stranglehold with an unbeaten domestic double in 2024.

But it all kicked off with a Stuttgart goal on Sunday with Chris Fuehrich silencing the home crowd when he slotted in from a Bilal El Khannouss assist to put the visitors in front in the 21st minute.

Bayern did not need long to bounce back, scoring three times in six minutes.

Raphael Guerreiro opened their account when he tapped in after a superb solo run and cutback from Jamal Musiala in the 31st before Nicolas Jackson slotted in to put the hosts in front two minutes later, with the crowd back in full celebratory mood.

Alphonso Davies completed their first half turbo comeback with another goal in the 37th.

They kept scoring after the break and substitute Kane added another from close range seven minutes after the restart before Stuttgart pulled a goal back with Chema Andres late on.

Reuters

Bayern MunichVfB Stuttgart

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