Hang Seng Index rises on Friday as tech shares jump

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Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday, powered by tech shares.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 146 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,750 points at the close.
The market turnover was HK$266.5 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 2.2 percent to 4,405 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.9 percent to 3,911 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index gained 1.7 percent to 13,640 points.