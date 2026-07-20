Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint may launch its stablecoin in July, local media reported

Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint Financial may launch its regulated Hong Kong Dollar-backed stablecoin (HKDAP) this month, local media reported on Monday.

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The report said that licensed virtual asset trading platforms, such as OSL Group (0863) and HashKey Exchange, are expected to serve as distributors for HKDAP. Anchorpoint stated that it is proceeding with preparatory work for the phased issuance of HKDAP as planned and will announce the latest updates at an appropriate time.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority granted the city's first two stablecoin issuer licenses under the Stablecoins Ordinance to Anchorpoint and HSBC in April. Anchorpoint was jointly established by Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Hong Kong Telecom, and Web3 company Animoca Brands, with the aim of issuing and promoting regulated stablecoins.