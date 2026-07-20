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FINANCE

Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint may launch its stablecoin in July, local media reported

FINANCE
42 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint Financial may launch its regulated Hong Kong Dollar-backed stablecoin (HKDAP) this month, local media reported on Monday.

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The report said that licensed virtual asset trading platforms, such as OSL Group (0863) and HashKey Exchange, are expected to serve as distributors for HKDAP. Anchorpoint stated that it is proceeding with preparatory work for the phased issuance of HKDAP as planned and will announce the latest updates at an appropriate time.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority granted the city's first two stablecoin issuer licenses under the Stablecoins Ordinance to Anchorpoint and HSBC in April. Anchorpoint was jointly established by Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Hong Kong Telecom, and Web3 company Animoca Brands, with the aim of issuing and promoting regulated stablecoins.

Standard Chartered Hong KongAnchorpointHKDAPHong Kong Dollar-backed stablecoinstablecoin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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