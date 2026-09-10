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FINANCE

Hang Seng Bank debuts US$330 mln cross-boundary sustainability-linked loan at Belt and Road Summit

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Front row from left: Farid Faraitody Sumarsono, CEO, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk; Hu Aibin, deputy general manager, Hong Kong Excellen Mining Investment; William Wu, CEO of Hang Seng China; Constantino Mousinho, general manager, Banco Comercial Português SA, Macau Branch. Back row from left: Liang Feng, chairman of Hong Kong Excellen Mining Investment; Gilbert Lee, vice-chairman of Hang Seng China; Nicholas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road; Johnson Ng, director, HKTDC.
Front row from left: Farid Faraitody Sumarsono, CEO, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk; Hu Aibin, deputy general manager, Hong Kong Excellen Mining Investment; William Wu, CEO of Hang Seng China; Constantino Mousinho, general manager, Banco Comercial Português SA, Macau Branch. Back row from left: Liang Feng, chairman of Hong Kong Excellen Mining Investment; Gilbert Lee, vice-chairman of Hang Seng China; Nicholas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road; Johnson Ng, director, HKTDC.

Hang Seng Bank and its subsidiary Hang Seng Bank (China) have showcased their US$330 million (HK$2.57 billion) cross-boundary sustainability-linked syndicated loan for Hong Kong Excellen Mining Investment at the 11th Belt and Road Summit.

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The loan is a sustainability-linked facility with predefined and measurable sustainability performance targets. As they participated in the summit for the second consecutive year, their loan was selected as one of the 30+ Belt and Road commercial outcome showcases at the official agreement signing ceremony hosted by the Belt and Road and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. 

As the joint mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners, and coordinators, as well as the sustainability coordinator for the transaction, the banks brought together 16 financial institutions across Belt and Road markets, including Chinese Mainland and ASEAN, and other regions such as Europe and the US.

These markets support the investor’s go-global initiatives and its new energy material supply chain expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia – two major Belt and Road markets.

Gilbert Lee, vice-chairman of Hang Seng China, said the bank has bridged liquidity and facilitated cross-boundary capital flows to support its clients in going global and seizing opportunities in fast-growing markets, and will continue to leverage its green and sustainable finance expertise for the green transition.
 

Hang Seng BankHang Seng Bank (China)greenloanHong Kong Excellen Mining InvestmentBelt and Road Summit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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