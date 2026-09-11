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FINANCE

JD.com's Ceconomy concessions face criticism from rivals, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Trucks are parked next to the buildings of JD.com sorting center in Beijing, China, November 11, 2025. REUTERS
Trucks are parked next to the buildings of JD.com sorting center in Beijing, China, November 11, 2025. REUTERS

JD.com's concessions to ease EU subsidy concerns about the Chinese e-commerce giant's US$2.5 billion (HK$19.5 billion) purchase of German electronics retailer Ceconomy have prompted criticism from competitors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

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They said the European Commission, which acts as the European Union's competition enforcer, informed JD.com earlier this week of the responses to concessions it offered last month.

The Commission, which will decide on the deal by October 23, and JD.com declined to comment on the negative feedback, which will put pressure on JD.com to improve its concessions.

Under its proposals, Ceconomy would access JD.com's European logistics capability and technological capability at market rates, one of the people said. Smaller rivals would also get access at fair and non-discriminatory rates.

The EU antitrust watchdog is examining JD.com's proposed acquisition of Ceconomy under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation that targets unfair foreign state aid.

Its preliminary review in May indicated that JD.com may have received foreign subsidies such as preferential financing, tax incentives and grants provided by entities possibly attributable to Beijing.

The Commission underscored its misgivings by setting out specific concerns in July, which JD.com will have to address in order to gain approval for the deal.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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