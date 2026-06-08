Tencent, JD.com to deepen AI Agent cooperation, mainland media reports

Tencent (0700) and JD.com (9618) reportedly plan to deepen cooperation on the artificial intelligence agent, mainland media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Supported by JD's commodity supply chains and end-to-end fulfillment capabilities, plus Tencent's gateways reach within its ecosystem, the two sides will build a new paradigm of cross-scenario intelligence services, driving AI Agents from isolated applications to ecosystem synergy, the report said.

Tencent's WeChat has also reached out to smartphone makers like Huawei, Xiaomi (1810), OPPO, and vivo for AI Agent cooperation, the report said.

Besides, Tencent is reportedly close to launching beta testing for WeChat's AI Agent, while its generative AI app, Yuanbao, is fostering open collaboration across multiple vertical sectors.

Meanwhile, JD's AI Agent has deeply integrated with Huawei, OPPO, Honor, and other major device manufacturers.

Through the Agent-to-Agent protocol, users can directly submit shopping requests and access product details via JD's AI Agent embedded within these devices' native agents. Coupled with JD's fulfillment and service systems, the deployment creates an end-to-end loop from intent recognition to service delivery.