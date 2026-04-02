China's JD.com issues 10 billion yuan senior unsecured notes

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China expands digital yuan program with 12 new bank operators
02-04-2026 22:03 HKT
JD.com launches Joybuy in Europe, targeting Amazon
16-03-2026 10:57 HKT
Chinese new loans slump more than expected as weak demand persists
13-03-2026 22:43 HKT
StanChart says companies see room for yuan financing to grow
11-03-2026 09:54 HKT
JD.com sees 52.54pc net profit drop to 19.63b yuan
05-03-2026 20:46 HKT
China encourages dollar buying to slow yuan ascent
27-02-2026 09:59 HKT
China central bank publishes rules to support cross-border yuan lending
26-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Founder of China's JD.com launches yacht brand
25-02-2026 17:32 HKT