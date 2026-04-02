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FINANCE

China's JD.com issues 10 billion yuan senior unsecured notes

FINANCE
02-04-2026 10:22 HKT
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JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (9618) has priced its 10 billion yuan (HK$11.4 billion) senior unsecured notes.

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The offering consists of 7.5 billion yuan of 2.05 percent notes due 2031 and 2.5 billion yuan of 2.75 percent notes due 2036, according to a filing on Thursday.

It will close on or about April 10, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 

JD intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness and payment of interest.


 

JD.comyuannotesunsecured

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