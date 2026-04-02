China's JD.com issues 10 billion yuan senior unsecured notes

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (9618) has priced its 10 billion yuan (HK$11.4 billion) senior unsecured notes.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The offering consists of 7.5 billion yuan of 2.05 percent notes due 2031 and 2.5 billion yuan of 2.75 percent notes due 2036, according to a filing on Thursday.

It will close on or about April 10, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

JD intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness and payment of interest.



