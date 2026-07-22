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Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com given notice of EU concerns over Ceconomy takeover

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (9618) was hit with formal notice of regulatory concerns over its US$2.5 billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy on Wednesday in a move that could require hefty concessions.

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The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in May under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation that targets unfair foreign state aid.

The Commission was investigating whether JD.com received preferential financing, tax incentives and grants from the Chinese government that may have helped it to offer a higher price for Ceconomy.

JD.com, which can now offer remedies to address the EU concerns, said that the Commission's statement of grounds is a normal procedural step.

"We remain confident the transaction supports Europe's broader objectives around innovation and competitiveness. We continue to expect a positive conclusion of the process in the second half of 2026," the company said ahead of the Commission's announcement.

The Commission set an October 2 deadline for its decision on whether to clear the deal.

The acquisition would allow one of China's largest retailers to expand outside its home market via Ceconomy-owned electronic products retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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