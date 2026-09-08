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FINANCE

DeepZero Technology, Baidu to be included in HKEX Tech 100 Index on September 14

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388)’s subsidiary Hang Seng Indexes Company announced on Tuesday that Beijing DeepZero Technology (2723) and Baidu (9888) have met the fast-entry mechanism for the HKEX Tech 100 Index. 

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The inclusion will take effect after the market close on Friday and become effective on September 14.

The HKEX Tech 100 Index aims to reflect the performance of the 100 Hong Kong-listed company securities with the largest market capitalization that are highly correlated with technology sector themes and eligible for Southbound Stock Connect trading. The index is designed to meet the market's demand for diversified investment opportunities in the technology sector.
 

HKEX Tech 100 IndexBeijing DeepZero TechnologyBaidu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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