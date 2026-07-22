Baidu gets HKEX nod for dual-primary listing application

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Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within 2026
16-07-2026 18:15 HKT
China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates
18-05-2026 17:13 HKT
Baidu's Kunlunxin prepares for STAR Market listing, Hong Kong IPO next
08-05-2026 21:41 HKT
Baidu joins China's OpenClaw frenzy with new AI agents
18-03-2026 11:30 HKT
Baidu launches zero-deployment OpenClaw service 'DuClaw'
11-03-2026 23:17 HKT
Baidu assesses spin-off and listing of AI chip arm Kunlunxin
07-12-2025 19:10 HKT
China’s Baidu starts layoffs after reporting third-quarter loss
28-11-2025 16:16 HKT
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT