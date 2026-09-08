China’s Shenzhen Longsys opens flat on Tuesday

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Shenzhen Longsys Electronics (9976), the semiconductor memory and storage solutions provider, opened flat at HK$236 on its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.
The Shenzhen-listed company raised net proceeds of around HK$6.8 billion from its initial public offering in Hong Kong. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 39.32 times.
Its shares later fell 1.44 percent to HK$232 in early trading.