China’s Shenzhen Longsys opens flat on Tuesday

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics (9976), the semiconductor memory and storage solutions provider, opened flat at HK$236 on its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Shenzhen-listed company raised net proceeds of around HK$6.8 billion from its initial public offering in Hong Kong. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 39.32 times.

Its shares later fell 1.44 percent to HK$232 in early trading.