logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's Shenzhen Longsys Electronics slips in gray market

FINANCE
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.
Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.

Chinese chipmaker Shenzhen Longsys Electronics inched down across Hong Kong's three major gray markets ahead of its trading debut on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It once rose 0.42 percent before closing 0.34 percent lower at HK$235.2 on Futu Securities' platform. Compared with its offer price of HK$236 per share, it translates to a paper loss of HK$40 per borad lot of 50 shares.

The firm fell the most on Bright Smart Securities' platform, down 1.1 percent, delivering a paper loss of HK$130 per borad lot of 50 shares.
 
It also dropped 0.68 percent to HK$234.4 on Philip Securities' platform.

The Shenzhen-listed company is seeking to raise about HK$6.15 billion via the sale of 26.1 million H shares. 

Shenzhen Longsys ElectronicsIPOgray market

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say
WORLD
05-09-2026 10:41 HKT
Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.
China's Shenzhen Longsys Electronics prices $6.15 billion Hong Kong share sale below top of range
FINANCE
04-09-2026 17:43 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Moonshot AI to go public in Hong Kong as early as Q4
FINANCE
03-09-2026 14:33 HKT
Ligent.
Optical equipment maker Ligent to launch US$800 million Hong Kong IPO this month, sources say
FINANCE
03-09-2026 11:57 HKT
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.
Tencent-backed Enflame IPO draws 6,109 times online demand
FINANCE
02-09-2026 21:21 HKT
This photograph shows clothing labels of e-commerce giant Shein at the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on March 19, 2026. AFP
Shein and Mech-Mind Robotics close lower in Hong Kong debut
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:47 HKT
Akulaku.
Indonesia's Akulaku confidentially files for HK listing, aiming to raise up to US$500m
FINANCE
01-09-2026 15:17 HKT
Customers dine in a branch of Jollibee in Manila, Philippines, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Jollibee says planning to pick Hong Kong over US to list international unit
FINANCE
01-09-2026 14:38 HKT
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI's ad business hits US$1 billion annualized revenue run rate
INNOVATION
31-08-2026 22:19 HKT
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.
Chinese AI chipmaker Enflame aims to raise 6.1 bln yuan after setting Shanghai IPO price
FINANCE
31-08-2026 21:22 HKT
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.