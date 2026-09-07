China's Shenzhen Longsys Electronics slips in gray market

Chinese chipmaker Shenzhen Longsys Electronics inched down across Hong Kong's three major gray markets ahead of its trading debut on Tuesday.

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It once rose 0.42 percent before closing 0.34 percent lower at HK$235.2 on Futu Securities' platform. Compared with its offer price of HK$236 per share, it translates to a paper loss of HK$40 per borad lot of 50 shares.

The firm fell the most on Bright Smart Securities' platform, down 1.1 percent, delivering a paper loss of HK$130 per borad lot of 50 shares.



It also dropped 0.68 percent to HK$234.4 on Philip Securities' platform.

The Shenzhen-listed company is seeking to raise about HK$6.15 billion via the sale of 26.1 million H shares.